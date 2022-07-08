A movie a month: 13K govt schools to screen children’s films

CHENNAI: The State-run schools in Tamil Nadu will have dedicated screening of children’s films for which the government has identified 13,000 schools across all the districts.

The new scheme will be implemented in the middle, high, and higher secondary schools for the students studying from Classes 6 to 12.

Accordingly, a film will be screened during the second week of every month in each school and children would be encouraged to give their feedback.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a separate period will be allocated for screening of the film. “Equipment such as overhead projectors and white screen will be purchased and would be installed in the schools,” he said adding “a teacher who takes classes for above category students will be in charge of the scheme on a rotation basis and they would be trained to handle the equipment,” the official said.

Stating that more than 20 lakh students will benefit from the scheme, he said the teachers would first view the film and would prepare a few questions, which would be placed before the students after the screening of the cinema.

“The students will also be asked to say a few words and comments about the film,” he said adding “a ‘spotlight’ program will also be conducted where interested students would narrate the story of the film”. He said group discussions will also take place as part of the programme.

The official said a total of 15 students, who give their best critics, will have a chance for the trip to foreign countries. “A separate panel comprising higher authorities in the School Education Department would select the best critics,” he added.

He said all the screening films, which include state, national and international levels, will be dubbed in Tamil. “Subtitles will also be displayed in the film,” he said.

The official said the film, which would be screened, will be shortlisted and would be kept ready before the official launch of the children’s film festival.

“As a part of the film screening programme, a mobile app titled ‘Silver Screen’ will be developed and the teachers will upload all the feedback and critics of the students soon after the screening of the film,” the officer added.