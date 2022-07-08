2,800 liquor bottles with fake labels seized; driver held

CHENNAI: Police seized 2,800 bottles of liquor with fake labels of that of registered brands in Kancheepuram on Friday. The Prohibition and Excise wing police, who were on vehicle check at the Maharal Junction in Kancheepuram, intercepted a car and on checking inside, the police found empty containers which were apparantly kept for carrying vegetables. However, on further check, police found several cases of liquor bottles labelled as Old Chef and Top Star hidden beneath the containers. The police seized the liquor bottles and during further investigation, it was revealed that the liquor bottles are not that of the original brand, but duplicates. Police seized the 2,800 bottles, worth Rs 5 lakh, and arrested car driver Balamurugan. He was handed to the Kancheepuram Town police. The police have registered a case and are searching for Mani and his son Mohan Raj of Kancheepuram who are linked to the liquor smuggling.