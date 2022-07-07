Stalin inaugurates 20 arts and sciences colleges across TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 20 arts and science colleges, through video conference, in a function at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister also inaugurated various buildings in arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and universities constructed at the cost of Rs 152.01 crore.

"The State government is implementing several schemes in the Higher Education Department to ensure that higher education is provided to all with equality and social justice. Schemes such as free education, incentives to first generation graduates, post matric scholarship scheme and monetary aide to students from economically weaker sections have made Tamil Nadu the leader in higher education in the country,” said Stalin, after inaugurating the colleges.

The announcement to establish 20 arts and science colleges in the State was made in the State Assembly by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, in which he said that the objective of the State government is to provide uniform higher education.

According to the announcement made in 2021-22, the State government had planned to establish 10 colleges in Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district, Thalavadi in Erode district, Ottanchathiram in Dindigul district, Manur in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram in Tirupur district, Eriyur in Dharmapuri district, Alangudi in Pudukottai district, Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district and Serkkadu in Vellore district.

Later in the announcement made in 2022-23, the State government had planned to establish 10 more arts and sciences colleges in Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district, Gingee in Villupuram district, Thali in Krishnagiri district, Thirumayam in Pudukottai district, Andhiyur in Erode district, Aravakurichi in Karur district, Thirukkattupalli in Thanjavur district, Reddiyarchathiram in Dindigul district, Vadalur in Cuddalore district and Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district.

To ensure that colleges start functioning from the current academic year, all the 20 colleges will function in temporary buildings and after the buildings are constructed the colleges will be shifted to permanent buildings.