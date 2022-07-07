More reforms will be taken up to improve investment climate: TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that it has planned to introduce more reforms to further develop the investment climate in the State.

Attributing the progress of the State to the third position at the national level on ease of doing business, an elaborate statement issued by the state government said that Tamil Nadu has achieved significant progress in the ease of doing business owing to the effective implementation of reforms by the state government and good user feedback. “Apart from this, Tamil Nadu government was making efforts to introduce more reforms to further develop the investment climate,” said the statement, which was issued a day after State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu reviewed the efforts made by his department.

Listing out the various reforms successfully implemented by the State Industries department, especially the introduction of a feedback mechanism to clarify investors' doubts and the setting up of a high-level committee led by the Chief Minister to secure time-bound approval for projects, the statement said the government has concerned departments have been digitised with AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled chatbots to prevent interface.

Dedicated coordinators have been appointed to provide service to investors at various stages of approval for their projects, the state government said, adding that automatic renewal of licenses has been introduced to facilitate the easy renewal of license for drug manufacturing, sales, contractors for engaging contract laborers and factory license under factories act. The Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade of the union government had awarded the third position to Tamil Nadu in ease of doing business.