CS instructed subordinates to comply with court orders: HC told

CHENNAI: J Ravindran, Additional Advocate General (AAG) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that Chief Secretary (CS) V Irai Anbu had written to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of the departments, and all-district Collectors to strictly comply with the Madras HC's directions within the prescribed time limit.

The AAG submitted a copy of the two-page letter written by the CS to all his subordinates before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala.

In his letter, the CS had asked the officer to comply with court orders or else to go for an appeal immediately to avoid the contempt proceedings.

“Madras HC Chief Justice has observed that in respect of orders issued by the court, implementation of court orders are not followed within the stipulated time by the departments. Of late, it is observed that writ appeals are also not filed within the stipulated time given in the court orders. This causes the petitioners in most cases to file contempt against government departments for non-implementation of court orders,” the CS said in the letter which was furnished before the court.

The CS further noted that in many cases, appeals are filed with enormous delay. It would expose the lack of follow-up with the cases, which results in facing contempt proceedings, he added.

The AAG said that the CS had instructed the officers to implement the court orders wherever possible and if they could not be complied with, appeals can be filed without loss of time.

Recording the submissions, CJ MN Bhandari expressed his appreciation.

On Tuesday, when hearing a contempt petition for not completing the underground sewerage works in the Madipakkam area of the GCC, the court expressed its dissatisfaction against officials saying that it will not leave any contemnors including officers to go easy. The CJ observed that the contemnors or officers will be in a position to appear before the court.

On Wednesday, the AAG informed the court that CS will write to officials in government in this regard. Since CS wrote the letter on Wednesday evening, the AAG submitted the same before the court on Thursday.