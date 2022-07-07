10,371 staff vacancies listed in TN schools, colleges and univs

CHENNAI: As part of the administrative routine, Tamil Nadu has identified 10,371 vacancies in schools, colleges and universities.

In the revised tentative list, the State government listed an overall 10,371 vacancies for various posts in government schools, colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu.

According to a circular released on Thursday, for post graduate assistants as many as 2,407 vacancies have been found, followed by 155 vacancies for State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) lectures. For BT assistant (graduate teachers) 1,874 vacancies and 3,987 vacancies for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) posts are listed.

Subsequently in college and university levels, 1,358 vacancies are listed for assistant professor post in Arts and Science colleges, 493 vacancies for lecturers in government polytechnic colleges and 97 assistant professor vacancies in government engineering colleges.

Meanwhile, the tentative exam date for TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is either in August or September, October for SCERT lectures and December for BT assistants SGT.