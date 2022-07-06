Vehicles stuck in road laying: Vellore Corporation AE suspended

VELLORE: Corporation commissioner S Ashok Kumar and Mayor Sujatha Ananda Kumar on Tuesday after an inquiry ordered the suspension of Vellore zone 3 AE Palani for dereliction of duty in not removing parked vehicles while laying roads in two locations in the city. One was cement road work in which a bike was caught and another one tar road work in which a govt jeep was buried. Based on these issues, assistant engineer Palani attached to zone 3 who was also in charge of zone 2 (the cement road area) was suspended for dereliction of duty as he had not personally inspected both sites prior to the work.