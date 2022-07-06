Torrential rains, mudslips in Nilgiris, Valparai disrupt normalcy

COIMBATORE: Torrential rains disrupted normal life in the hill regions of The Nilgiris and Valparai on Tuesday.

In The Nilgiris, tourists were in for a disappointment as the boating facility at the Ooty Boat House was suspended due to heavy downpour. With rains continuing to lash, the district administration has announced that all precautionary arrangements were in place to meet any emergency.

“As many as 456 rescue camps have been kept ready in the district,” said an official. The rains also triggered sporadic incidents of tree falls in several places forcing the Fire and Rescue Service personnel to be on their toes to clear them all. The biting cold also forced residents to stay indoors in the hills.

Similarly, in Valparai, the rains led to minor incidents of mud slips in a few places. A few houses were damaged near the Children’s Park area after a mud slip led to collapse of a retaining wall built by the Valparai Municipality.

Valparai Municipality Chairman Alagusundaravalli accompanied by officials of the revenue department visited the spot and took measures to prevent any further eventuality. She then appealed to residents to be cautious particularly during night hours.

“As all the rivers are overflowing with water following rains, those staying near the waterbodies should move to safer areas. People residing along the river in Vazhaithottam area should particularly stay watchful,” she said.

In Coimbatore also, the skies remained overcast with intermittent rains.