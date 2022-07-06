TICEL signs 5 MoUs with edu institutions: Details here

CHENNAI: TIDCO Centre for Life sciences (TICEL) on Wednesday signed five MoUs with leading educational and research institutions "to improve the efficiency of students involved in biotechnology studies and research".

The MoUs were inked in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, Veterinary Incubation Centre of TANUVAS, Veltech Rangarajan Dr Sakunthala R&D Institute of Sciences and Technology and Veltech Technology Business Incubator, Sastra TBI and VIT Technology Business Incubator were the centres with whom the MoUs were inked.

TIDCO in association with TIDEL park had already created TICEL Bio Park. Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, the MOUs were signed with the objective of developing the bio park, to improve the efficiency of biotechnology students, to increase the employability skills of biotechnology students and to encourage more biotechnology startups.

Ex-gratia provided for family members of deceased construction labourers:

Chief Minister MK Stalin also provided ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of 60 construction labourers who died during their work.

The deceased construction labourers were registered members of state construction labourers welfare board which provides monetary assistance to construction labourers and their families for marriage, education, delivery of babies, death, injury due to accidents and so on. In the last one year, till May 31, this year, 6.21 lakh new members were added in the welfare board.