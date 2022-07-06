TamilNadu

Strong winds uproot palm tree in Thoothukudi, 1-year-old girl killed

The tragic incident occurred late on Monday at KVK Nagar when the ill-fated child was being fed.
Workers cutting the Palm tree
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: It’s unfortunate that a one-year-old girl was killed in Thoothukudi after an uprooted palm tree fell on her. The tragic incident occurred late on Monday at KVK Nagar when the ill-fated child was being fed. The mature tree was uprooted by high wind. The child suffered head injuries and died on the spot. Besides, the victim’s aunt was also hurt and was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. Based on a complaint, Thoothukudi Central police have filed a case. Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP and Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan consoled the grief stricken family, sources said.

Thoothukudi
Strong Winds
Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital
uprooted palm tree
KVK Nagar

