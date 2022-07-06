Stalin congratulates Mohan, new force commander for UNMISS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Mohan Subramanian who has been appointed as the new commander of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan on Wednesday.

Stalin tweeted, "It's a matter of great pride that Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian has been appointed by @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres as his new Force Commander of the @unmissmedia. I am sure Mr. Subramanian will apply all his experience to promote peace and harmony in the region." (sic)

Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian succeeded Lt Gen Shailesh Tinaikar, also from the Indian Army, who was appointed as the UNMISS Force Commander in May 2019.

He holds two Master of Philosophy degrees in Defence and Management Studies as well as in Social Sciences.

