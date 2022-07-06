SL apprehends 5 fishermen from Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: A day after 17 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy, five fishers from Pudukkottai were arrested late on Monday late night for reportedly crossing IMBL. Sources said, the five- M Madhan (22), from Jegathapattinam coast line, his brother M Mahendran (19), Sathyaraj (35), B Vasantha Kumar (20) and A Nervin (24) all from the same area, ventured out for fishing on Monday evening in a mechanised boat owned by Madhan. While they were 30 nautical miles off Jegathapattinam, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them. The fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai harbour and handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Jaffna. Tension prevailed in Pudukkottai fishing hamlets after the news of the arrest spread.