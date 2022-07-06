Rs 2.2 lakh crore investment attracted in 1 year: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that investment to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh crore has been attracted through the six investor’s conclaves organised in Tamil Nadu and abroad in the last one year.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin referred to the conclave successfully conducted here a couple of days ago and said, “Unlike the previous regime, which enacted extravagant dramas in the name of Global Investors Meet, investment to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh crore has been attracted through the six investor’s conclaves organised in Tamil Nadu and abroad with essential arrangements.”

Apart from signing new MoUs in each investors conclave, the DMK regime has functioned like a friend of investors, creating industrial infrastructure by laying foundation stone for projects for which pacts were inked in the previous conclaves and inaugurating finished industrial projects and creating new jobs, the Chief Minister added.

“Every act of the government should lift the state at least by an inch. It should fulfil the needs of the state people. That is the target of the Dravidian Model of governance, which aims at delivering everything to everyone. It is our duty to ignore needless criticism and discharge our duty to the people in a constructive manner,” Stalin remarked, before briefly recalling his participation in various welfare scheme distribution in many districts in the state during the last one week, including Namakkal. Recalling his statement in the Namakkal conference of elected local body representatives, the Chief Minister who is also the DMK president, exuded confidence that he was hopeful that his party’s elected local body representatives would not push him to the situation of acting like a dictator to reign in on their excesses.