Retd BSNL AGM loses Rs 4.42 lakh to online fraudsters

VELLORE: A retired BSNL AGM was cheated of Rs 4.42 lakh by an online fraudster on Monday. According to police, retired AGM Pandian (66) of Vellore received an SMS on his mobile phone that his power dues were pending for two months and that his electricity connection would be cut if he did not pay the amount immediately. The SMS also included the name of an alleged EB official’s number whom he could call for clarifications. Pandian called up the number and informed the person at the other end that he had paid his power dues online. The listener said the amount was not reflected in TNEB’s accounts and suggested that he use the link sent to his mobile to pay the amount. When Pandian used it he received a message that Rs 4.42 lakh was debited from his account. Shocked he called the ‘EB official’ but received no response. He then complained to the Vellore cyber crime who registered a case and found that the money was transferred to the credit card of a private person. Further investigations are on.