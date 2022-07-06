Parents besiege school to ensure their wards safety

COIMBATORE: Parents besieged a government girl’s school in Erode on Tuesday after a portion of a sunshade slab collapsed. As the slab fell on Sunday, it did not result in any untoward incident. Parents of more than 50 students studying in the school on Sakthi Road at ‘Periakuttai’ locality at Veerappanchatram gathered in front of the school in protest. They raised slogans demanding the school to carry out maintenance works and ensure safety of their wards. They also sought to accommodate students in some other buildings until the repair works are done. As tension prevailed, a police team led by Veerappanchatram DSP Anand Kumar arrived and held talks with irate parents. The school authorities also informed the parents that the issue has been taken to the knowledge of the education department and work will be taken up shortly.