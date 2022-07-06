‘Online payment of electricity charges increases by 8.54%’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has witnessed an 8.54 per cent increase in the online payment of electricity charges, its chairman Rajesh Lakhani.

According to Lakhani’s tweet, the online payment of bills in the April-May billing cycles has increased by 8.54 per cent when compared to the February-March billing period. Tangedco collects electricity charges on a bi-monthly period.

As per the data, a total of 99,25,520 consumers, including domestic, commercial and industrial consumers have paid their bills through online mode in April-May as against 91,44,267 in February-March.

Among the 12 regions of the Tangedco, Tiruvannamalai topped with 11.80 per cent growth followed by Thanjavur with 11.42 per cent. Vellore, Villupuram and Erode regions have seen double-digit growth while Chennai North has the lowest growth of 5.23 per cent.

Of the 3.28 crore consumers, about one crore would be non-paying consumers in the LT category like those who consume less than 100 units, agriculture and huts services. About 52 per cent of the LT consumers are paying their bills online while 92 per cent of the HT consumers have opted for digital payment. Sources said that they are collecting 74 per cent of the revenue through digital mode.

Tangedco sources attributed the steady growth in digital payment to the awareness campaign undertaken at the field level. “To create awareness among the consumers, flex boards are kept at the section offices on various online payment options. The consumers can pay their bills through our website, app, Google Pay and others through their mobile phones sitting at home, ” sources said, adding that the steps are being taken to arrest payment failures and improve the online facility.