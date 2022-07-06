TamilNadu

Murder by juveniles: Trial shifted from JJB to court

As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, cases concerning criminal offenders till the age of 18 were tried in the Juvenile Justice Board.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: A criminal case pending before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tirunelveli has been transferred to District Court, police said on Tuesday. As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, cases concerning criminal offenders till the age of 18 were tried in the Juvenile Justice Board. Recently, in Tirunelveli, a Class 12 boy was attacked by fellow students and died later. Pappakudi police then filed a case and among three juvenile offenders, one of them is 16 and hence the case has been shifted to Tirunelveli District Court, police sources said claiming it to be a first-of-its kind occurrence in TN.

Murder
Trial
Juvenile Justice Act
district court
Juveniles
criminal case
Care and Protection of Children

