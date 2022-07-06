Murder by juveniles: Trial shifted from JJB to court

MADURAI: A criminal case pending before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tirunelveli has been transferred to District Court, police said on Tuesday. As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, cases concerning criminal offenders till the age of 18 were tried in the Juvenile Justice Board. Recently, in Tirunelveli, a Class 12 boy was attacked by fellow students and died later. Pappakudi police then filed a case and among three juvenile offenders, one of them is 16 and hence the case has been shifted to Tirunelveli District Court, police sources said claiming it to be a first-of-its kind occurrence in TN.