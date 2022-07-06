KN Nehru inaugurates Tiruchy IBT works

TIRUCHY: The much-awaited new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) would be dedicated for the public within 18 months, said Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday. Inaugurating the works for the IBT, the Minister said, the new bus stand which was a long pending demand of the people of Tiruchy would come up in a sprawling 80 acre land for which a fund of Rs 390 crore has been sanctioned in phase 1. The bus stand would operate as many as 404 buses and handle more than 10,000 passengers at a time. While 200 buses would be moving and 104 buses would stay for half an hour and resume services and 100 buses can be stationed in the bus bays, he said. The Minister said that the tender process for the IBT would be complete within three months and in 18 months, the entire works would be completed, he said.