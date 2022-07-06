Kabaddi game loss triggers tension between 2 villages

MADURAI: Tension gripped two villages near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district following a group clash over a Kabaddi match conducted at Vilankulathur village recently.

Sources said, three days ago, a Kabbadi match was held between villagers of Vilankulathur and Keelakanniseri. Trouble erupted after the team from Keelakanniseri lost the game. Frustrated villagers of Keelakanniseri intercepted a bus bound for Vilankulathur and tried to attack the passengers on Monday. The subsequent day, some from Vilankulathur village, who got irked, entered a field at Keelakanniseri and threatened farm labourers there.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai on Wednesday said police force has been deployed adequately at Keelakanniseri village to prevent any untoward incident. However, the timely intervention of police helped to keep the situation under control.

On Monday, a group of four attacked one person on the way to Mudukulathur and based on the victim’s complaint, police filed a case. Subsequently, on Tuesday, a group of villagers, who belonged to the same community, from Vilankulathur entered Keelakanniseri and said to have threatened the women of the latter village. Now the situation is under control, the SP said.

So far, four cases have been booked in connection with the incidents and the police are on the lookout for trouble mongers. To maintain law and order, a circular has been issued to all police stations of various subdivisions in the district insisting that permission should not be given for conducting Kabaddi matches especially during village festivals, birth anniversary and memorial day of communal leaders, the SP said.