I’m AIADMK’s general secy: Sasikala’s claim amid power tussle

CHENNAI: Amid the power struggle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) between Edapadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) in Tamil Nadu, ousted leader Sasikala has sought to claim as the AIADMK’s general secretary.
Sasikala, also known as Chinnamma, is on a tour in Tamil Nadu to garner support and she visited Dindivanam assembly constituency yesterday. Speaking to her supporters at the Mannarsamy temple area, she said:
“AIADMK had been the envy of all political parties in the country. But today's events of AIDMK, is something that every party member feel shame and concern for.
"The former leader MGR said that the party will run only if the volunteers work like the life and body of the party and if the volunteers are suppressed, the party will be crippled. AIADMK will survive only if it remembers every gospel of MGR. The AIADMK, which turned out to be unselfish, is disenfranchised and in the hands of anarchy, today. It is painful that due to the selfishness of some, the party cannot compete in the local body elections under the two leaves symbol.”
“The times when the DMK was envious of the AIADMK have passed and they are happily enjoying the current happenings. I assure you that DMK's intention will never be reciprocated,” she added.
Later, in her meeting in Villupuram, when asked when she would join her nephew TTV Dhinakaran’s party, Sasikala announced to the cadres that she is the general secretary of AIADMK.
In fact, Sasikala is still releasing statements designating herself as the ‘general secretary’ of AIADMK, with neither OPS nor EPS being able to stop her.
She said that when the time comes, she’ll visit the AIADMK headquarters as well. “When the time comes, I’ll definitely go to the party headquarters along with cadres. I’m not being quiet. I am doing what I am supposed to do. You will all see,” Sasikala said.
She also urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the Kodanad heist and murder case investigation.