I’m AIADMK’s general secy: Sasikala’s claim amid power tussle

CHENNAI: Amid the power struggle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) between Edapadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) in Tamil Nadu, ousted leader Sasikala has sought to claim as the AIADMK’s general secretary.

Sasikala, also known as Chinnamma, is on a tour in Tamil Nadu to garner support and she visited Dindivanam assembly constituency yesterday. Speaking to her supporters at the Mannarsamy temple area, she said:

“AIADMK had been the envy of all political parties in the country. But today's events of AIDMK, is something that every party member feel shame and concern for.

"The former leader MGR said that the party will run only if the volunteers work like the life and body of the party and if the volunteers are suppressed, the party will be crippled. AIADMK will survive only if it remembers every gospel of MGR. The AIADMK, which turned out to be unselfish, is disenfranchised and in the hands of anarchy, today. It is painful that due to the selfishness of some, the party cannot compete in the local body elections under the two leaves symbol.”