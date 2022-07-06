Idol Wing team seizes four metal idols, two arrested in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Idol Wing police seized two antique metal idols and two lamps stolen from temples and arrested two persons in this regard on Monday, while a search is on to trace the prime accused.

According to the Idol Wing police, on a tip off that a few persons were in the possession of a few idols, a team led by the SI Selvaraj was formed under the guidance of the Additional SP Malaichamy. The team reached a spot at Ramnagar bridge along Thanjavur-Chennai bypass and apprehended two persons. The team found that they were holding ancient metal idols stolen from a temple.

They were identified as K Gurudev (42) from North Street in Thanjavur and S Paun Raj (36) from Koranattu Karuppur village in Kumbakonam. Though the accused attempted to escape, the team chased and secured them. They found that the accused had concealed metal Nagalingam idol, a metal Amman idol of Thiruvachi, metal lamp and a metal floor lamp. A case was filed and the duo was remanded under judicial custody.