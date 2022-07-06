HC adjourns OPS's plea against AIADMK GC meeting

CHENNAI: Hours after the Supreme Court cleared decks for Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction to convene the July 11 general council meeting of AIADMK, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of Madras High Court adjourned O Panneerselvam's plea against the GC meeting to Thursday for furnishing the Apex Court's order.

The judge directed the registry to list the matter on Thursday for a special hearing at 2.15 PM.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the directions on hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by several people, including party coordinator OPS and others.

The petitioners sought a direction to stall the AIADMK general council meeting called by the EPS faction.

When the matter was taken for hearing, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar submitted that the Apex Court has granted them the liberty to approach the HC for getting relief in connection with their plea to restrain the GC meeting of AIADMK.