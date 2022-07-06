Father kills self as son fails to clear Class 10 exams in Erode

CHENNAI: A father of Class 10 student killed himself after his son failed to clear board exams, near Erode.

Appusamy (45) of Erode was a driver and his wife Sumathi Appusamy (38) is working as a laborer at a private company near Bhavani. They have two sons Sanjay (15) and Chandru (13).

Sanjay, a student of government school in Mayilambadi, appeared for his class 10 examinations and failed in 3 subjects.

Appusamy then re-admitted him to a tutorial college, but Sanjay refused to attend classes.

Disheartened over this, Appusamy consumed pesticide at his home on July 1. As he was suffering from severe pain, neighbours ran to rescue and admitted him to Bhavani Government Hospital for treatment. Later, he was admitted to Erode Government Hospital for further treatment.

However, Appusamy died yesterday without responding to treatment. The Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating it.