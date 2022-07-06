CGWA notice on groundwater extraction not applicable for TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s State Ground and Surface Water Resource Data Centre (SGSWRDC) in a public notice on Wednesday clarified that there is no last date to procure Non Objection Certificate (NOC) for those extracting groundwater as per Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) norms.

The SGSWRDC wing under the Public Works Department (PWD) further clarified through the notice that TN will follow the existing rules and regulations for ground water management and extraction in the State.

The CGWA under the Ministry of Jal Sakthi released a public notice urging housing societies, infrastructural industries among everyone extracting groundwater to apply for NOC with CGWA website before June 30. However, certain States with its own ground water departments like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pudhucherry, Andhra Pradesh are exempted from this norm, confirmed an informed source adding that most of the states to be regulated by Jal Shakthi are located in the central region of India.

Speaking to DT Next, an official with SGSWRDC said, “The recent public notice issued by CGWA does not apply for TN as we function with our own State department. After this notice caused a dilemma in TN, we issued a notice clarifying the norms.” The public can refer to the website for norms with respect to TN.