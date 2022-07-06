Book on Evolution of Access and Benefit Sharing launched by NBA

CHENNAI: A book detailing the evolution of sharing among tribal communities and other important aspects titled Evolution of Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) Jurisprudence in India – Emerging Trends, Challenges and the Way Forward was released on Wednesday by Justice K Ramakrishnan, judge of National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone.

The book co-authored by S Elumalai, professor at Dr Ambedkar Law University and Justin Mohan, IFS and secretary of National Biodiversity Authority was published by National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

The book details the evolution of sharing and benefits of tribal communities in forest regions of India under different laws and the importance of benefit sharing. The book also consists of successful stories of ABS experiments in different part of the world and some landmark judgements pertaining to benefit sharing.

During the book launch, it was detailed how the book will come handy to judges, officials, students pursuing law, agriculture, forestry, medicine, veterinary sciences, biotechnology and other life sciences and those involved in biodiversity conservation to understand the concept of ABS,

Justice Ramakrishnan in his speech urged law students to study and interpret the Biological Diversity Act that can benefit rural India.