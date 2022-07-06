BJP strives for good of all sans discrimination, says VK Singh

MADURAI: The NDA government at the Centre strives for the welfare of the people without discrimination, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and former Army Chief General (retired) VK Singh said in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, the narrative has changed and the focus is on developmental of the country. The developmental narrative is the one that touches all sections of the society without discrimination. There’s no discrimination, whether it’s religion or caste or any section of the society and everybody is treated alike.

Conveying that under the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme, LPG connections have been provided to crores of families based on data in the Census, the Minister said by ensuring financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojana, the money goes directly into accounts of beneficiaries. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, clean drinking water was being supplied to every house without discrimination.

All states have been treated equally and the revenue share has gone up across India. Therefore, the states could progress well and be a part of the federal cooperativeness in which the country would progress as a whole.

To a query on bifurcation of Tamil Nadu as suggested by BJP’s Assembly Floor Leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran, the Union Minister said the original Tamil Nadu has already got divided into so many parts and ‘let’s progress with what we have rather than looking at divisions.

On AIADMK’s internal issues, he said, “I don’t look into somebody else’s house.”

On the increase in price of domestic gas, he said even Europe is collapsing as gas price was soaring now and the Centre was trying to find a solution to keep it under check. However, it’s only a temporary phenomenon, Singh added.

He further said lots of rail over bridges and rail under bridges would be built in the next one year through the Ministry of Highways and Transport in the state.