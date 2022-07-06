Annamalai has no right to protest against DMK: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Wednesday slammed the Centre regarding the recently held GST council meeting. He pointed out that GST was applied to all essential items such as milk, rice, clothing & household items used by the poor and common people. Raising the indirect tax on Goods directly affects the public.

“But the Modi Government is concerned only about the welfare of corporates and has not yet raised any income tax or corporate tax and given concessions on the contrary,” he said.

“In this case, Annamalai has no right to protest against the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier, BJP state president K Annamalai announced that he would undertake a year-long padayatra from January 1 next year from Kanniyakumari to Chennai if the DMK government fails to fulfil all its poll promises,” he added.

“We will launch the padayatra from Vivekananda rock in Kanniyakumari on January 1 and it will pass through 77,000 polling booths and cover all the villages in the State. It will end at Gopalapuram marking the end of the DMK’s dynastic politics,” Annamalai had said while addressing his supporters at the hunger strike here to condemn the DMK government’s failure to fulfil its poll promises.

KS Azhagiri added that Tamil Nadu BJP is playing a double role by saying that they are protesting for people's issues in Tamil Nadu.