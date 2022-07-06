Anna Univ pulls up 225 engg colleges over lack of proper facilities

CHENNAI: Anna University has sent a notice to 225 engineering colleges over lack of basic facilities.
After inspecting 476 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, the varsity learned that at least 225 colleges have issues such as lack of proper infrastructure and professors.
With this notice, Anna University has warned that the colleges may not get their approvals renewed if the issues aren't solved within two weeks and as a result would not be able to conduct admissions further.
Earlier in May, Anna University had informed the closure of 10 private engineering colleges due to poor enrolment.