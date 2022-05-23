10 TN pvt engineering colleges to be closed due to poor enrollment

CHENNAI: Due to poor enrollment, the Anna University has informed the closure of 10 private engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu are accredited by the All India Institute of Technology. The students are admitted in engineering courses every year after seeking prior nod from the All India Institute of Technology and Anna University.

According to Anna University, 10 private engineering colleges did not apply for accreditation due to lack of adequate student admission. As a result, all the 10 private engineering colleges will be closed from the coming academic year.