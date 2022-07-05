‘Tiruchy needs 1 cr more trees to get 33% forest cover’

TIRUCHY: In order to match the mandatory forest cover of 33 per cent in the district, more than one crore saplings would be planted across the district, said Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters during the sapling plantation drive, he said, the Tiruchy district has less than 10 per cent of forest cover against the mandatory 33 per cent coverage. In order to match the required forest coverage, the district administration has roped in the Forest Department for a massive sapling planting drive.

“At least one crore saplings should be planted to achieve the mandatory forest cover and we will achieve it soon,” the Collector said.

He pointed out that several miyawaki forests have been established to compensate for the green cover in urban as well as the rural areas. “There is a space constraint in urban areas and the district administration has asked the civic administration to find out the means,” he informed.

The Collector planted the rare senthooram sapling, which is available only in North India.

“This senthooram tree which is an endangered species is planted at Kallukuzhi Anjaneyar Temple for the first time in Tamil Nadu,” he said.