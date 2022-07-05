Public libraries to soon showcase VR tech in a boon to students

CHENNAI: Soon, virtual reality technology will be introduced in state-owned libraries in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of the student community. Each library will support access to variety virtual and augmented reality content, especially for students viewing through virtual reality headsets.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that initially, during the first phase, the virtual reality technology will be implemented in more than 70 libraries across the state. “We have identified a total of 72 public libraries in this regard,” he added.

Stating that the State Government has allocated Rs 57.20 lakh to implement the scheme in the libraries, he said every year more than one lakh students will be benefited from the initiative.

According to the official, virtual reality will be used to enhance educational programs in libraries through the latest graphics. Virtual reality uses a computer, headset, and sensors to involve the users directly in a three-dimensional, computer-generated world. “It will also serve as a way to draw in students who were thinking that public libraries just contain books,” he added.

“With the introduction of the latest technology in the libraries, students will become more engaged and would be able to absorb all informations more effectively,” he said.

He claimed that virtual reality libraries also provide students and other readers the opportunity to explore emerging technology and to let them see its potential uses as an educational tool.

Pointing out that vital element in this technology is virtual 3D objects and scenes, the official said, “the contents will be developed with the help of IT experts”.

The official said the hardware for implementing virtual reality in libraries will be procured through a transparent tender process involving experts to select the companies.

“During the second phase, another set of public libraries, especially in the rural areas, will be shortlisted to introduce virtual reality,” he said adding “in a few years, all the state-owned libraries will have the technology”.