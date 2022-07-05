Kamal welcomes rules for forming area sabhas, ward committees

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday welcomed the rules released by the Tamil Nadu government for the formation of area sabha and ward committees in the urban local bodies.

“Tamil Nadu government should ensure its proper implementation. MNM will continue its work to ensure the participation of the public in the local bodies through strengthening it,” he tweeted.

Haasan said that like grama sabha, an act was brought in 2010 to ensure people’s participation in the urban local bodies through the area sabha and ward committees. However, it could not be implemented for the last 12 years due to the non-formation of the rules, he noted.

“MNM has been continuously raising its voice demanding the formulation of rules for this. I personally met the chief secretary of the State last February and insisted on this. The Chief Minister announced in March that the area sabhas and ward committees would soon become operational,” he recalled.