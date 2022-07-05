H Raja warns of agitations if MK’s statue installed at T’malai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Agitations will take place if government erects a statue of former CM M Karunanidhi in Tiruvannamalai’s girivalam area, warned BJP national secretary H Raja on Monday. Taking exception to the site, he said installation of the statue of an atheist in the girivalam path used by devout Hindus was an insult to the latter he said. He also said that the land for the site of the statue, which initially measured 250 feet was reverted to 92 feet due to court objection. He said government officials should not indulge in such work to please their ruling party masters. He also demanded that all encroachments on temple land be removed immediately. Raja also demanded that the arch nearby named after former CM CN Annadurai be named after Annamalaiar the presiding deity in the town’s main temple. The temple deity was called as Arunachaleswarar and also as Annamalaiar.