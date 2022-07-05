Former CJI Sathasivam bats for reducing pendency rate of cases

CHENNAI: While addressing a function organised by the century-old Madras Bar Association (MBA) in the Madras HC at Chennai on Tuesday, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and then governor of Kerala P Sathasivam stressed that the pendency rate of the cases should be brought down across the country.

While delivering a lecture on recent trends in judicial reforms – a global perspective, Sathasivam said that several litigants are affected and left in the lurch due to the high pendency of cases from the lower courts to the Supreme Court.

“As the pendency of cases is high in the country, the judiciary is frequently conducting the Lok Adalat courts across the court, ” the former governor noted.

He further asked the judges of the HC to have a conversation with the judges in the lower courts to dispose of the cases.

Sathasivam unveiled the portrait of the former MBA president and then Advocate General of TN. K Alagirisamy while Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari had unveiled the portrait of M Raghavan, former president of MBA.

State law commission chairman C Nagappan had opened the portrait of former MBA Kumar Rajaratnam, president and then CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC. MBA President VR Kamalanathan, and Secretary D Sreenivasan, and others were present during the event.