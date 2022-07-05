Fire breaks out at mini theatre in Sholingur; ₹25L goods damaged

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the wee hours at a mini-theater near Sholinghur bus stand on Tuesday that damaged goods worth around Rs 25 lakh.

Sholinghur Fire Department after knowing about the incident came to the spot and tried to bring the fire under control, but as the fire spread further, the fire department in Arakkonam was informed. More than ten firemen from two fire tenders arrived and doused the fire. After about 2 hours of struggle, the fire was brought under control.

In the first phase of the investigation, it has been revealed that the theatre fire occurred due to electrical leakage caused by the AC. The theatre was completely gutted and damaged in the accident. Also, it is said that goods worth more than Rs 25 lakh have been damaged.

Sholinghur Police Department has registered a case and is investigating the accident.