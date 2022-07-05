DVAC seizes Rs 31.26 lakh at Water Resources Dept

TIRUCHY: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths conducted a search operation at the Water Resources Department after complaints of collecting bribes from contractors involved in renovation works of Kattalaimettu canal and seized Rs 31.26 lakh on Monday.

According to the DVAC, on a tip off that the officials from Water Resource Department in Tiruchy are in the practice of collecting bribe from the contractors, a joint surprise search was held by both DVAC team led by DSP Manikandan and district inspection cell led at the office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department after locking the main entrance.

The teams seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 31.26 lakh from the office during the search operations that lasted for around two hours. Upon interrogation with the Assistant Executive Engineer Kandasamy and Assistant Engineer Mani Mohan, the team found that the money was collected from the contractors.

Subsequently, a search was held at houses of Kandasamy at TV Kovil and Manimohan at Raja Colony. Further investigations are on.