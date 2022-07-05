Cotton auctioned for Rs 8000 to Rs 12000 per quintal in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: As the cotton crop harvest commenced in different areas across the Delta region, the annual auction for cotton was conducted at Tiruvarur regulatory market where one quintal was sold between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,129 on Tuesday.

According to Tiruvarur Collector P Gayathri Krishnan, in order to prevent the menace of middlemen, the regulatory market has been functioning with proper infrastructure facilities, including drying spots for cotton, for the convenience of farmers. The cotton crop has been cultivated in an area of 16,428 acres and the harvest has just started. To keep pace with the harvest, auctions for cotton varieties have been commenced from Tuesday.

Gayathri Krishnan said that since several traders from other districts have come for the auction, cotton farmers could get a profitable price for their yield. “This year, so far, cotton is being sold at a maximum of Rs 12,129 per quintal and minimum of Rs 8,000 per quintal. The properly dried cotton is expected to fetch a good price. So, the farmers are expected to dry the crop properly before bringing it for auction,” the Collector added.