Cong MP Vijayakumar files complaint to find ‘priceless’ pen

CHENNAI: In his debut movie -Chennai-600 028, his character gets upset after losing his cricket bat in a bet match to school children. The bat, an inanimate object, was close to his heart as it was passed on to him from his father.

Fifteen years later, the actor turned politician from Tamil Nadu, Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth finds himself in a similar situation, this time in real life.

The member of Parliament from Kanniyakumari has filed a complaint with Guindy police here, asking them to help find his missing pen, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, which he inherited from his late father, H Vasanthakumar, former MP and founder of Vasanth and Co.

Police sources said Vijay was at an interactive event with Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, held in a city hotel last Thursday (June 30).

Speaking to DT Next, Vijay said that he has an emotional connect with the pen that forced him to file an official complaint.

“As soon as I realised that the pen was missing, I made a frantic search at the hotel floors. There were several people who put shawls during the event. Maybe, it might have fallen down then. So, we requested the hotel authorities to show CCTV footages, but their protocol required an official police complaint and FIR for access to the CCTV footages, ” MP Vijayakumar told DT Next.

Vijayakumar recalled that they were together as a family when they went to buy the pen, about four years ago. “In fact, my father was very hesitant as to why to spend so much for a pen. But, we insisted and he was using it until he passed away, ” Vijay said.

The Montblanc fountain pen is worth about Rs 1.5 lakh. “The price is immaterial though. It was with that pen I signed first in the Parliament. Every time I use the pen, I feel my father is with me. That way, it is priceless as far as I am concerned, ” he said.

Guindy Police have registered a case and are investigating.