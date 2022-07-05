Classes 6 to 10 students to have reduced hours: Details here

CHENNAI: After a month-long summer vacation in Tamil Nadu, schools resumed from June 13 last month. In this situation, some changes have been brought in the lessons for students from Classes 6 to 10 in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the Department of School Education has ordered that the 7 lessons of Tamil and English per week have been reduced to 6 for the students of Classes 6 to 10.

At the same time, it has been reported that one session has been increased for Social Science subject. The order also said that classes on law will be introduced to the students from the coming academic year.