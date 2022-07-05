Awards for organisations providing barrier-free access for PwD

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government announced on Tuesday that an award will be given to the best government and private organisation that creates barrier-free environment for the differently-abled to access buildings.

The decree has been issued announcing that the awards will be presented on December 3 with a 10-gram gold medal each and a certificate of appreciation. The day is observed as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, to promote their rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

What is the theme for International Day of Disabled Persons 2022?

The theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is ‘Not All Disabilities are Visible’. Some disabilities, like mental health disorders, chronic pain and fatigue, are invisible – but that does not make them any less devastating to someone’s quality of life.