‘98% ration shop transactions via biometric authenticated in TN’

CHENNAI: State Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Tuesday said that an average 98% of ration card holders in Tamil Nadu transact at fair price shops through biometric authentication.

Speaking at the conference of food ministers of states in the national capital, Sakkarapani said that in Tamil Nadu, on an average, 98% of transactions at at the fair price shops are done through biometric authentication, which ensures that real card holders are benefitted under PDS (Public Distribution System).

Referring to the recent Niti Ayog report on Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which put the population of poor people in Tamil Nadu at 4.89%, against the national average of 25.01%, Sakkarapani said that the effective implementation of PDS and special PDS in the State was one of the main reasons for the achievement.

Assuring to work together with the Union government and other states in providing food and nutritional security to the country, the Tamil Nadu food ministers told the national conclave that Tamil Nadu has been implementing Universal PDS for over 40 years and extending the ambit of food security to all categories of people without discrimination of income or social status even after the introduciont of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Recalling the introduction of special PDS in 2007 to supply 1kg each of tur dhall, urad dhall, aatta and one litre of Palmolein oil to all card holders at highly subsidised rates to improve the nutritional requirements of common people, Sakkarapani said that incumbent government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin had distributed 14 grocery items to 2.09 crore family card holders along with cash grant of Rs 4,000 as Covid relief in May and June 2021.