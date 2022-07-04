Vigil up in Nagai after cholera outbreak in Karaikal

TIRUCHY: After the Puducherry government declared a public emergency in Karaikal district owing to the outbreak of cholera, preventive measures have been stepped up in the adjacent Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Monday and adequate stock of medicines and beds have been kept ready.

Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj after inspecting the arrangements at Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital, said, the civic administration and the district health department have been taking preventive steps and are keeping a vigil on situation. “Due to the outbreak of cholera in adjacent Karaikal district, people from Nagapattinam are advised to be cautious and follow the suggestions listed by the district administration,” said the Collector.

Advising the people to boil water for at least 20 minutes and drink, he asked them to be careful while drinking water during travel. He asked the people to wash their hands thoroughly if they happen to contact infected people.

People have been told to use public toilets carefully and avoid open defecation. “If you have continuous vomiting and diarrhea contact the nearest Primary Health Centre or the Government Hospitals,” he said.

The Collector also asked the people residing close to Karaikal not to panic as preventive steps are made and adequate stock of medicines are available.