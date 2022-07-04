Unreserved daily express from Tirupati to Katpadi to resume soon

CHENNAI: Operation of unreserved daily expresses special trains connecting Katpadi to Tirupati and Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai would resume from July 11 following the approval of the railway board.

Train no 07581 Tirupati Katpadi Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Tirupati at 10.55 hrs on and from July 11 and reach Katpadi Jn. at 13.30 hrs the same day.

Train no 07582 Katpadi Junction – Tirupati Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Katpadi at 21.55 hrs on and from July 11 and reach Tirupati at 23.50 hrs on the same day.

The trains consisting of eight MEMU coaches will have stoppages at Bommasamudram, Ramapuram, Peyanapalli, Siddampali, Chittoor, Putalapattu, Pakala junction, Panapakam, Kotala, Chandragiri and Tirupati west.

Train no 06691 Villupuram Junction – Mayiladuthurai Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Villupuram Junction at 14.25 hrs on and from July 11 and reach Mayiladuthurai Junction at 17.40 hrs the same day.

Train no 06690 Mayiladuthurai Junction - Villupuram Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Mayiladuthurai at 06.00 hrs on and from July 11 and reach Villupuram Junction at 09.05 hrs the same day. The trains consisting of seven general second class coaches and two-second class cum luggage/brake vans will have a stoppage at Nidur, Anandatandavapuram, Vaithisvarankoil, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Vallampadugai, Chidambaram, Kille, Parangipettai, Puduchattiram, Alapakkam, Capper Quarry, Cuddalore Port Junction, Tirupaddiripuliyur, Varakalpattu, Nellikuppam, Melpattam Bakkam, Panruti, Thirutharaiuyur, and Serndanur.