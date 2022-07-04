Tamil Nadu’s private train to promote domestic tourism

CHENNAI: Ula Rail is a premiere tourist train from Tamil Nadu to destinations across the Indian sub-continent. This is a collaborative venture by the Indian Railways and Travel Times. The venture aims to promote domestic tourism and allows people to explore places through a curated itinerary.

The first Ula Rail train will be flagged off on July 23 from Madurai and will culminate its journey in Kashi. This course of travel will be Pithampura, Puri, Konarak, Jajpur, Kolkata, Kasi, Gaya, Prayagraj, Vijayawada. Tourists can board from Madurai, Dindugal, Trichy Villupuram, Chennai Egmore, Nellore, and Vijayawada.

Patrons can also choose from a variety of curated packages like- royal Rajasthan, holiday special, marvels of North East, vibrant Gujarat and Pancha Dwarka, and lots more. The trains which are AC, sleeper, and other cars offer freshly prepared full-course South Indian meals to their patrons throughout the tour.

Ula Rail looks after the accommodation and all the other logistics that come with the hassle, ensuring a tension-free experience for its patrons. Tickets can be booked on www.ularail.com.

The train was launched on Monday in the presence of guests like- Mohamed Farouk, Regional Director India Tourism Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, and V Jayanthi, Senior Commercial Manager, Southern Railway among others.