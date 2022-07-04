RPF personnel on motorcycle rally reach Kovilpatti

MADURAI: A motorcycle rally, comprising RPF personnel flagged off in Madurai on Friday, reached Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district on Sunday. On their arrival, the campaigners were accorded a warm welcome by the railway staff and representatives of the Kovilpatti Rotary Club.

An RPF personnel Parthasarathy received the campaigners, who were adorned with shawls and offered soft drinks and bread on the occasion, sources said.

Tree plantation, Jal seva, cleanliness drive, honouring freedom fighters, motorcycle rally, video wall propaganda are among the important events taking place throughout this year to celebrate 75th year of Independence under the name of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’’.

The RPF motorcycle rally and video wall propaganda as part of Mahotsav on behalf of Southern Railway, Madurai Division, was flagged off from the Railway Divisional office complex. Padmanabhan Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, flagged off the rally and a video wall propaganda regarding Mahotsav, Railways performance including RPF personnel day to day duties and achievements. The rally initially goes around Madurai division’s jurisdiction to cover Virudhunagar, Sengottai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kovilpatti, Rameswaram, Karaikudi, Dindigul and reach Chennai. After that, the rally will be accompanied by RPF personnel of Chennai, Salem, Tiruchi, Palakkad and Trivandrum divisions to New Delhi and reach there on August 14 to participate in the 75th Independence Day at New Delhi on August 15, 2022, sources said.