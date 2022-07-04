Puducherry reports 97 new Covid-19 cases, sees dip

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has registered 97 new Covid-19 cases, marking a dip in the number of fresh infections, a senior official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Union Territory reported 101 cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 97 cases surfaced during examination of 1,214 samples in the last 24 hours.

He said the active cases were 513 today while nine patients out of them were in hospitals and the remaining 504 in home quarantine.

The overall caseload was 1,66,823.

The official said 36 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,348.

The Director said there was no fresh fatality today and the death toll remained at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested 22,94,633 samples so far, out of which 19,38,218 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate shot up to 7.99 per cent today against 6.04 per cent registered on Saturday.