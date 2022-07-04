No need to impose lockdown in TN: Ma Subramanian

As for Chengalpattu, 373 people have been affected on Sunday and there are 2,269 active cases in the district. He said that more intense preventive measures are required in various districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Coimbatore where the infection is more prevalent.

With regards to the vacancy of the post of medical officers at Ethikali Nadu Upgraded Primary Health Centre, he said that maternity services are largely impacted due to the same. He assured that the vacancy for the post will be filled in as the hospital covers the need of 24 villages and the need of obstetrics care will be improved at the PHC.

He further added that the Tamil Nadu government has already started filling up the vacancies of medical officers and field workers which have not been filled for the past several years. At least 4,308 new appointments have been made and tasks have been handed over to the Medical Staff Recruitment Board.

Almost 200 vacancies are of doctors and they have advertised separately and conducted interviews for the vacancies of nurses, pharmacists and other categories and they will be filled by the end of September. After completion of these appointments, the doctors to be posted in primary health centers or upgraded primary health centers will be appointed.

Reiterating the need of vaccination against Covid-19 for people, the Health Minister said that 34.46 lakh people need to be vaccinated with the first dose and 1.08 crore people are yet to be vaccinated with the second dose. The officials have been instructed to prepare a list identifying all the unvcaccinated people and officials will go to their homes and vaccinate them in mega vaccination camps to be held on 10th July.

He undertook inspection of vaccination for students aged 12 years to 14 years at in Mudaliarkuppam Government Higher Secondary School was investigated. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the vaccination target for 12 to 14 year olds is 21.21 lakh. Out of this, 86.09 per cent were vaccinated with the first dose, while 58.03 per cent have been vaccinated with the second dose.