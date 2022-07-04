MTC trade unions threaten to lay siege to HQ

CHENNAI: Federation of all trade unions in the transport corporation comprising DMK affiliated LPF, CITU, AITUC and INTUC has threatened to lay siege to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation headquarters if the bid for engaging drivers on a contract basis was opened.

In a joint statement, the federation said that the MTC has invited bids to engage drivers on a contract basis.

“The steps are being taken to operate the buses on a contract basis as well. It is a step towards doing away with the nationalisation of bus services. Hence, we urge the MTC to scrap the plan to appoint drivers and operate buses on a contract basis. We have decided to officially give a letter in this regard. Even after that, if the MTC goes ahead with it, we have decided to lay siege to the headquarters on the day of the opening of the bids,” it said.

MTC has invited bids for engaging drivers in the transport services of non-essential nature in its depots and workshops.

According to the bids, it has sought to engage 532 workshop drivers for its 33 depots in the city for diesel filling, parking, water lorry and recovery van operation.

As per the tender notification, the bids would be opened on July 18.