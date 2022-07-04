Kumari police hang up boots, for tug of war

MADURAI: To refresh, revitalize and rejuvenate the police personnel from their daily hectic work, Kanyakumari District Police have organized a series of sports events held in the Armed Reserve grounds on Sunday. The events were organized as per the instructions of Superintendent of Police D N Hari Kiran Prasad. The personnel attached to Special Branch and other wings of police from subdivisions including Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel and Thuckalay competed in games of cricket, volleyball and in athletics. They also participated in the tug of war contest. The competitions would go on until July 9 and prizes would be given to those excelled at a valedictory function, sources said. Earlier on July 1 and 2, mega medical camps were organized for the police personnel.