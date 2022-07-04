Jaya's statue removed overnight; AIADMK workers block roads

CHENNAI: AIADMK workers on Monday staged a road blockade near Sankarapuram in protest against the removal of the statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

A week ago, Jayalalithaa's statue was placed near MGR statue in Thozhuvanthangal village near Sankarapuram in the Kallakurichi district.

As police removed the statue overnight, AIADMK cadres, who had gathered there, argued with the police that the statue should not be removed.

Later, district secretary Kumaraguru led the protest and this created a stir in the area.