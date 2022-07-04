TamilNadu

Jaya's statue removed overnight; AIADMK workers block roads

As police removed the statue overnight, AIADMK cadres, who had gathered there, argued with the police that the statue should not be removed.
J Jayalalithaa statueFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AIADMK workers on Monday staged a road blockade near Sankarapuram in protest against the removal of the statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

A week ago, Jayalalithaa's statue was placed near MGR statue in Thozhuvanthangal village near Sankarapuram in the Kallakurichi district.

Later, district secretary Kumaraguru led the protest and this created a stir in the area.

AIADMK
J Jayalalithaa
police
AIADMK protest
Jaya
former CM J Jayalalithaa
AIADMK workers
Sankarapuram
chief minister J Jayalalithaa
AIADMK workers protest
Jaya statue
J Jayalalithaa statue
J Jayalalithaa statue removed

